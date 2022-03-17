Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Huawei Nova 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|162.18 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|73.91 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|6.88 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|-
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
748
751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G +4%
2892
2782
|CPU
|156425
|-
|GPU
|157151
|-
|Memory
|70675
|-
|UX
|121877
|-
|Total score
|503340
|487646
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2467
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12076
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|EMUI 12
|OS size
|36.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|112°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. It has a better battery life, camera, and sound.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1