Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.