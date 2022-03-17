Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Huawei P40 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- Stereo speakers
- Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (571K versus 504K)
- 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 393 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
85
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87%
|91.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|PWM
|-
|365 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
748
P40 Pro +4%
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2893
P40 Pro +9%
3159
|CPU
|156425
|161247
|GPU
|157151
|176692
|Memory
|70675
|110309
|UX
|121877
|127734
|Total score
|504741
|571287
|Stability
|98%
|55%
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|19 FPS
|Graphics score
|2467
|3286
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12076
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|36.9 GB
|16.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:35 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:03 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:00 hr
|Standby
|-
|79 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|7680 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|March 2020
|Release date
|April 2022
|March 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro. But if the display, software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1