Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A73 5G vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Huawei P40 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А73 5G
VS
Хуавей П40 Про
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (571K versus 504K)
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 393 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A73 5G
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness - 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 365 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A73 5G
n/a
P40 Pro
492 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A73 5G
87%
P40 Pro +5%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 490 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G
748
P40 Pro +4%
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G
2893
P40 Pro +9%
3159
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A73 5G
504741
P40 Pro +13%
571287
CPU 156425 161247
GPU 157151 176692
Memory 70675 110309
UX 121877 127734
Total score 504741 571287
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A73 5G
2467
P40 Pro +33%
3286
Stability 98% 55%
Graphics test 14 FPS 19 FPS
Graphics score 2467 3286
PCMark 3.0 score 12076 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 4.1 EMUI 11
OS size 36.9 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:35 hr
Watching video - 15:03 hr
Gaming - 04:00 hr
Standby - 79 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A73 5G
n/a
P40 Pro
28:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A73 5G
n/a
P40 Pro
89.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 March 2020
Release date April 2022 March 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro. But if the display, software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G or Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A23 or Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G or Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
6. Google Pixel 6 or Huawei P40 Pro
7. Huawei P50 Pro or Huawei P40 Pro
8. Huawei Mate 40 Pro or Huawei P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish