Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (694K versus 515K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 964 and 750 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A73 5G
vs
Edge 20 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness - 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 150.8%
PWM - 471 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A73 5G
n/a
Edge 20 Pro
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 650
GPU clock 490 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G
750
Edge 20 Pro +29%
964
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G
2891
Edge 20 Pro +8%
3130
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A73 5G
515507
Edge 20 Pro +35%
694941
CPU 159315 194428
GPU 156513 233226
Memory 77527 118946
UX 125029 152170
Total score 515507 694941
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A73 5G
2463
Edge 20 Pro +71%
4214
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 14 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 2463 4214
PCMark 3.0 score 12124 14910
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 36.9 GB 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:54 hr
Watching video - 18:31 hr
Gaming - 03:59 hr
Standby - 112 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A73 5G
n/a
Edge 20 Pro
33:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.3
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 July 2021
Release date April 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G.

