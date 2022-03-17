Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- More energy-efficient CPU – SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Reverse charging feature
- 87% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1189 and 635 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
635
Edge Plus (2022) +87%
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2893
Edge Plus (2022) +26%
3645
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:53 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|10000 x 6000
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.6 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|-
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|January 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is definitely a better buy.
