Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More energy-efficient CPU – SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 87% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1189 and 635 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A73 5G
vs
Edge Plus (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Motorola Edge Plus (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 730
GPU clock 490 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 68 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time - 0:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 10000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack - No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 January 2022
Release date April 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is definitely a better buy.

