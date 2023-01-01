Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Nokia G22 VS Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Nokia G22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Nokia G22, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Nokia G22 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (516K versus 164K)

3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (516K versus 164K) 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)

46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Nokia G22 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Price Nokia G22 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 87% 81.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display -

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.19 mm (3 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 192.23 g (6.78 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A73 5G +7% 87% Nokia G22 81.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 36.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:45 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2022 February 2023 Release date April 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is definitely a better buy.