Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs OnePlus 9 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A73 5G OnePlus 9 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Weighs 16 grams less

Weighs 16 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 518K)

56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 518K) 34% higher pixel density (525 vs 393 PPI)

34% higher pixel density (525 vs 393 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 97.8% PWM - 192 Hz Response time - 41.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A73 5G n/a 9 Pro 869 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A73 5G 87% 9 Pro +4% 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size 36.9 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:28 hr Watching video - 12:04 hr Gaming - 05:09 hr Standby - 113 hr General battery life Galaxy A73 5G n/a 9 Pro 31:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 140° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A73 5G n/a 9 Pro 129 Video quality Galaxy A73 5G n/a 9 Pro 108 Generic camera score Galaxy A73 5G n/a 9 Pro 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A73 5G n/a 9 Pro 81.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2022 March 2021 Release date April 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 9 Pro. It has a better performance, camera, connectivity, and design.