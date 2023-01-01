Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Oppo Realme 10 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 396K)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 396K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A73 5G n/a Realme 10 Pro 615 nits

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A73 5G 87% Realme 10 Pro +3% 89.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 36.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 33 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:12 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:23 hr Watching video - 15:04 hr Gaming - 06:00 hr Standby - 121 hr General battery life Galaxy A73 5G n/a Realme 10 Pro 38:40 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 November 2022 Release date April 2022 November 2022 SAR (head) - 1.16 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.46 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is definitely a better buy.