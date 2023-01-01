Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Oppo Reno 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 520K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- Reverse charging feature
- 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 938 and 751 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87%
|83.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|850 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
751
Reno 8 +25%
938
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G +8%
2913
2689
|CPU
|154698
|165133
|GPU
|158765
|249793
|Memory
|85148
|133728
|UX
|123089
|135877
|Total score
|520614
|681855
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|27 FPS
|Graphics score
|2460
|4612
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12086
|9561
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|ColorOS 12.1
|OS size
|36.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 16 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|0:42 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:16 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:57 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:13 hr
|Standby
|-
|86 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|112°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6528 x 3680
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
129
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8.
