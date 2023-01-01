Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Oppo Reno 8 VS Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Oppo Reno 8 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A73 5G n/a Reno 8 627 nits

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A73 5G +4% 87% Reno 8 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 36.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 16 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:16 hr Watching video - 14:57 hr Gaming - 06:13 hr Standby - 86 hr General battery life Galaxy A73 5G n/a Reno 8 31:58 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 112° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A73 5G n/a Reno 8 115 Video quality Galaxy A73 5G n/a Reno 8 129 Generic camera score Galaxy A73 5G n/a Reno 8 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2022 May 2022 Release date April 2022 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8.