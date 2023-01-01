Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A73 5G vs Galaxy A21s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Galaxy A21s

Самсунг Галакси А73 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (518K versus 150K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A73 5G
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 540 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 82.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 88.4%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 30.4 ms
Contrast - 1500:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A73 5G
n/a
Galaxy A21s
487 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A73 5G +5%
87%
Galaxy A21s
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 490 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G +304%
760
Galaxy A21s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G +147%
2708
Galaxy A21s
1096
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A73 5G +243%
518239
Galaxy A21s
150930
CPU 154698 44624
GPU 158765 25424
Memory 85148 39130
UX 123089 42938
Total score 518239 150930
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A73 5G +482%
2461
Galaxy A21s
423
Max surface temperature - 43.2 °C
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 14 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 2461 423
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A73 5G +121%
12076
Galaxy A21s
5464
Web score 10746 4672
Video editing 7084 5129
Photo editing 26124 9340
Data manipulation 9192 3925
Writing score 14255 5248
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 4.1
OS size 36.9 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:34 hr
Watching video - 14:21 hr
Gaming - 05:26 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A73 5G
n/a
Galaxy A21s
35:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2022 May 2020
Release date April 2022 June 2020
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

