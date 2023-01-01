Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Galaxy A21s VS Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Samsung Galaxy A21s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (518K versus 150K)

3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (518K versus 150K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)

46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Price Samsung Galaxy A21s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 540 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87% 82.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 88.4% PWM - 500 Hz Response time - 30.4 ms Contrast - 1500:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A73 5G n/a Galaxy A21s 487 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A73 5G +5% 87% Galaxy A21s 82.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 4.1 OS size 36.9 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:34 hr Watching video - 14:21 hr Gaming - 05:26 hr Standby - 120 hr General battery life Galaxy A73 5G n/a Galaxy A21s 35:07 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A73 5G n/a Galaxy A21s 79.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2022 May 2020 Release date April 2022 June 2020 SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is definitely a better buy.