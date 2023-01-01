Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Galaxy A21s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (518K versus 150K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|540 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87%
|82.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|88.4%
|PWM
|-
|500 Hz
|Response time
|-
|30.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1500:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~126 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G +304%
760
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G +147%
2708
1096
|CPU
|154698
|44624
|GPU
|158765
|25424
|Memory
|85148
|39130
|UX
|123089
|42938
|Total score
|518239
|150930
|Max surface temperature
|-
|43.2 °C
|Stability
|98%
|98%
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|2461
|423
|Web score
|10746
|4672
|Video editing
|7084
|5129
|Photo editing
|26124
|9340
|Data manipulation
|9192
|3925
|Writing score
|14255
|5248
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|36.9 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:10 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:34 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:21 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|-
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|May 2020
|Release date
|April 2022
|June 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is definitely a better buy.
