Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.