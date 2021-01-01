Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.