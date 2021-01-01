Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Huawei P30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Huawei P30

Самсунг Галакси А8 (2018)
VS
Хуавей П30
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
Huawei P30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (92 vs 83 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 146K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 10% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 3650 vs 3000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A8 (2018)
vs
Huawei P30

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 5.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 75.8% 85.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM 242 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.6 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A8 (2018)
586 nits
Huawei P30 +7%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.2 mm (5.87 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A8 (2018)
75.8%
Huawei P30 +13%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 770 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A8 (2018)
85516
Huawei P30 +239%
290017
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A8 (2018)
146229
Huawei P30 +156%
375060
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM TouchWiz UI EMUI 10
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A8 (2018)
11:25 hr
Huawei P30 +20%
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A8 (2018) +2%
16:59 hr
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A8 (2018)
22:46 hr
Huawei P30
22:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 11 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A8 (2018) +3%
85 dB
Huawei P30
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2017 March 2019
Release date January 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.241 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

