Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.