Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Huawei P30 Lite

Самсунг Галакси А8 (2018)
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (586 against 495 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 340 mAh larger battery capacity: 3340 vs 3000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A8 (2018)
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.6 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 441 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.8% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.6 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 820:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A8 (2018) +18%
586 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.2 mm (5.87 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A8 (2018)
75.8%
P30 Lite +11%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 770 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A8 (2018)
85516
P30 Lite +62%
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A8 (2018) +4%
146229
P30 Lite
140008
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM TouchWiz UI EMUI 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A8 (2018)
11:25 hr
P30 Lite +28%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A8 (2018) +25%
16:59 hr
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A8 (2018)
22:46 hr
P30 Lite +27%
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 11 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A8 (2018)
85 dB
P30 Lite +5%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2017 March 2019
Release date January 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.241 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P30 Lite. But if the connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018).

