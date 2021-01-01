Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.