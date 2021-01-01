Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Huawei P40 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Huawei P40

Самсунг Галакси А8 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
VS
Хуавей П40
Huawei P40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 137K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 10.5% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990 5G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A8 (2018)
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 5.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 75.8% 86.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 129.7%
PWM 242 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4.6 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A8 (2018) +1%
588 nits
Huawei P40
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.2 mm (5.87 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A8 (2018)
75.8%
Huawei P40 +14%
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 770 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A8 (2018)
137489
Huawei P40 +253%
485432

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10.0
ROM TouchWiz UI EMUI 11
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A8 (2018)
11:25 hr
Huawei P40 +18%
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A8 (2018)
16:59 hr
Huawei P40 +11%
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A8 (2018) +1%
22:46 hr
Huawei P40
22:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 11 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A8 (2018) +7%
85 dB
Huawei P40
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2017 March 2020
Release date January 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.241 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.

