Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Huawei P40
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
- 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 137K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3000 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Thinner bezels – 10.5% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990 5G
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|5.6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|75.8%
|86.3%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|129.7%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|4.6 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.2 mm (5.87 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~29 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
137489
Huawei P40 +253%
485432
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:25 hr
Huawei P40 +18%
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:59 hr
Huawei P40 +11%
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A8 (2018) +1%
22:46 hr
22:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|11
|21
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2017
|March 2020
|Release date
|January 2018
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.241 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.25 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.
