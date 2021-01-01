Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Galaxy A10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 63% higher pixel density (441 vs 271 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (146K versus 106K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (586 against 422 nits)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
52
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.6 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|75.8%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|90%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|77 Hz
|Response time
|4.6 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2050:1
Design and build
|Height
|149.2 mm (5.87 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~29 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A8 (2018) +2%
85516
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A8 (2018) +37%
146229
106933
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:59 hr
Talk (3G)
22:46 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|11
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2017
|February 2019
|Release date
|January 2018
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.241 W/kg
|0.321 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.25 W/kg
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) is definitely a better buy.
