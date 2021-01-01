Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Galaxy A10

Самсунг Галакси А8 (2018)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 63% higher pixel density (441 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (146K versus 106K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (586 against 422 nits)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A8 (2018)
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.6 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19:9
PPI 441 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.8% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 90%
PWM 242 Hz 77 Hz
Response time 4.6 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A8 (2018) +39%
586 nits
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.2 mm (5.87 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A8 (2018)
75.8%
Galaxy A10 +8%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A8 (2018) +2%
85516
Galaxy A10
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A8 (2018) +37%
146229
Galaxy A10
106933
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 2.0
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 11 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A8 (2018)
85 dB
Galaxy A10 +1%
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2017 February 2019
Release date January 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.241 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) is definitely a better buy.

