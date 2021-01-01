Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.