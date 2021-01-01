Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Galaxy A40
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 26% longer battery life (92 vs 73 hours)
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (146K versus 116K)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Thinner bezels – 9.7% more screen real estate
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- Weighs 32 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.6 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|75.8%
|85.5%
|RGB color space
|-
|142.6%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|4.6 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.2 mm (5.87 inches)
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|Width
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~29 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
947
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
85516
Galaxy A40 +25%
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A8 (2018) +25%
146229
116745
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A8 (2018) +12%
11:25 hr
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A8 (2018) +57%
16:59 hr
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A8 (2018) +10%
22:46 hr
20:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5984 x 4140
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|11
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2017
|April 2019
|Release date
|January 2018
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.241 W/kg
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.25 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A40. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018).
