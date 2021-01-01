Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (92 vs 73 hours)
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (146K versus 116K)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Thinner bezels – 9.7% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A8 (2018)
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.6 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 75.8% 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.6%
PWM 242 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4.6 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A8 (2018) +7%
586 nits
Galaxy A40
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.2 mm (5.87 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A8 (2018)
75.8%
Galaxy A40 +13%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A8 (2018)
85516
Galaxy A40 +25%
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A8 (2018) +25%
146229
Galaxy A40
116745
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 2.0
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A8 (2018) +12%
11:25 hr
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A8 (2018) +57%
16:59 hr
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A8 (2018) +10%
22:46 hr
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 11 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A8 (2018) +3%
85 dB
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2017 April 2019
Release date January 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.241 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A40. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
34 (61.8%)
21 (38.2%)
Total votes: 55

