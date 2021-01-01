Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Galaxy A41 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (102 vs 92 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.1% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Galaxy A8 (2018)
vs
Galaxy A41

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 441 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.8% 85.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM 242 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4.6 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A8 (2018)
586 nits
Galaxy A41 +6%
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.2 mm (5.87 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A8 (2018)
75.8%
Galaxy A41 +13%
85.9%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 770 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A8 (2018)
85516
Galaxy A41 +27%
108428
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A8 (2018)
146229
Galaxy A41 +3%
150772
Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 2.1
OS size - 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A8 (2018)
11:25 hr
Galaxy A41 +27%
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A8 (2018) +3%
16:59 hr
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A8 (2018)
22:46 hr
Galaxy A41 +7%
24:02 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 11 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A8 (2018)
85 dB
Galaxy A41 +1%
85.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2017 March 2020
Release date January 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.241 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A41 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (29.6%)
19 (70.4%)
Total votes: 27

