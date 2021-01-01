Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Galaxy A7 (2018) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs A7 (2018)

Самсунг Галакси А8 (2018)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А7 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), which is powered by the same chip and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (146K versus 92K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A8 (2018)
vs
Galaxy A7 (2018)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.6 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 75.8% 74.69%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM 242 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.6 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A8 (2018)
586 nits
Galaxy A7 (2018) +2%
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.2 mm (5.87 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 2.0
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A8 (2018)
11:25 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +3%
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A8 (2018) +10%
16:59 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A8 (2018)
22:46 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +12%
25:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 11 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2017 September 2018
Release date January 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.241 W/kg 0.335 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg 1.425 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
27 (30.3%)
62 (69.7%)
Total votes: 89

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Samsung Galaxy A31
3. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Samsung Galaxy A71
4. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018)
5. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Samsung Galaxy A50
6. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Samsung Galaxy A10
7. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Samsung Galaxy A40
8. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Samsung Galaxy A30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish