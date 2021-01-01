Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Galaxy A70 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Galaxy A70

Самсунг Галакси А8 (2018)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А70
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A70

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 393 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 146K)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (103 vs 92 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.2% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A8 (2018)
vs
Galaxy A70

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 441 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 75.8% 86%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 4.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A8 (2018)
586 nits
Galaxy A70 +3%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.2 mm (5.87 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A8 (2018)
75.8%
Galaxy A70 +13%
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 612
GPU clock 770 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A8 (2018)
85516
Galaxy A70 +98%
169399
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A8 (2018)
146229
Galaxy A70 +48%
216515
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A8 (2018)
11:25 hr
Galaxy A70 +18%
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A8 (2018)
16:59 hr
Galaxy A70 +5%
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A8 (2018)
22:46 hr
Galaxy A70 +67%
37:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6500 x 4920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 11 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A8 (2018) +4%
85 dB
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2017 March 2019
Release date January 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.241 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A8 (2018) or Galaxy A50
2. Galaxy A8 (2018) or Galaxy A31
3. Galaxy A8 (2018) or Galaxy A71
4. Galaxy A8 (2018) or Galaxy A8 Plus (2018)
5. Galaxy A70 or Galaxy A50
6. Galaxy A70 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Galaxy A70 or Redmi Note 9S
8. Galaxy A70 or Galaxy A71
9. Galaxy A70 or Redmi Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish