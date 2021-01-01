Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Galaxy A70
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 393 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
- 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 146K)
- Shows 12% longer battery life (103 vs 92 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 10.2% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|75.8%
|86%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|149.2 mm (5.87 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~29 GFLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
936
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
85516
Galaxy A70 +98%
169399
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
146229
Galaxy A70 +48%
216515
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:25 hr
Galaxy A70 +18%
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:59 hr
Galaxy A70 +5%
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
22:46 hr
Galaxy A70 +67%
37:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6500 x 4920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|11
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2017
|March 2019
|Release date
|January 2018
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.241 W/kg
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.25 W/kg
|1.48 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is definitely a better buy.
