Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 40 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 393 PPI)
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.8 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (293K versus 139K)
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (809 against 593 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.1% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A8 (2018)
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 441 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 75.8% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 4.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A8 (2018)
593 nits
Galaxy A72 +36%
809 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.2 mm (5.87 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A8 (2018)
75.8%
Galaxy A72 +12%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 770 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A8 (2018)
139260
Galaxy A72 +111%
293516

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:35 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 11 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2017 March 2021
Release date January 2018 March 2021
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 416 USD
SAR (head) 0.241 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.

