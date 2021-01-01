Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7885) that was released on December 19, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.