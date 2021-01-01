Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A80 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Apple iPhone 11

Самсунг Галакси А80
Samsung Galaxy A80
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A80 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3110 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 21% higher pixel density (393 vs 326 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.03% more screen real estate
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 243K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1310 and 555 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A80
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.03% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 99.8%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A80
607 nits
iPhone 11 +5%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A80 +9%
86.03%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A80 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 500 MHz -
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A80
555
iPhone 11 +136%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A80
1655
iPhone 11 +108%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A80
243484
iPhone 11 +111%
513644

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 2.0 -
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A80
9:43 hr
iPhone 11 +62%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A80
14:44 hr
iPhone 11 +28%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A80 +40%
24:44 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - Aperture: f/1.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A80 +1%
83.7 dB
iPhone 11
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2019 September 2019
Release date May 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.22 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
15 (71.4%)
6 (28.6%)
Total votes: 21

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
