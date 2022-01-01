Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A80 vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Apple iPhone 13

Самсунг Галакси А80
VS
Эпл Айфон 13
Samsung Galaxy A80
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A80 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 473 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3227 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (804K versus 292K)
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (36:13 vs 25:59 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (797 against 606 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A80
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.03% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 129%
PWM 240 Hz 609 Hz
Response time 7 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A80
606 nits
iPhone 13 +32%
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A80
86.03%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A80 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU
GPU clock 500 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A80
556
iPhone 13 +210%
1721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A80
1649
iPhone 13 +181%
4626
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A80
292827
iPhone 13 +175%
804149
CPU 93092 219838
GPU 78903 329364
Memory 50121 121868
UX 71575 133943
Total score 292827 804149
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A80
740
iPhone 13 +1091%
8810
Stability 97% 79%
Graphics test 4 FPS 52 FPS
Graphics score 740 8810
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI 2.0 15.4
OS size 22 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:26 hr 13:11 hr
Watching video 11:53 hr 14:33 hr
Gaming 04:00 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 90 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A80
25:59 hr
iPhone 13 +39%
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - Aperture: f/1.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A80 +2%
84.7 dB
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2019 September 2021
Release date May 2019 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.22 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A80 or Galaxy A72
2. Samsung Galaxy A80 or Galaxy A71
3. Apple iPhone 13 or iPhone XR
4. Apple iPhone 13 or iPhone 11 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 13 or Samsung Galaxy S20
6. Apple iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 13 or iPhone 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish