Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A80 vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Huawei Honor 20

Самсунг Галакси А80
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Samsung Galaxy A80
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A80 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (603 against 451 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 251K)
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 672 and 549 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A80
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.03% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 98.6%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 875:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A80 +34%
603 nits
Honor 20
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A80 +2%
86.03%
Honor 20
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A80 and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 500 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A80
549
Honor 20 +22%
672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A80
1651
Honor 20 +42%
2345
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A80
211624
Honor 20 +45%
307907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A80
251753
Honor 20 +60%
402897
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (284th and 136th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 Magic 4.0
OS size 22 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A80
9:43 hr
Honor 20 +41%
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A80 +2%
14:44 hr
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A80
24:44 hr
Honor 20 +32%
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - Aperture: f/1.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A80 +5%
84.7 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2019 May 2019
Release date May 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.22 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A80.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (53.3%)
7 (46.7%)
Total votes: 15

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
3. Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Apple iPhone 11
4. Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Galaxy A70
5. Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Galaxy S20
6. Huawei Honor 20 vs P30 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Huawei Honor 20 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
9. Huawei Honor 20 vs Honor 20 Pro
10. Huawei Honor 20 vs Samsung Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish