Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Huawei Honor 20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A80 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (603 against 451 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
- 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 251K)
- 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 672 and 549 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.03%
|84.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|98.6%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|7 ms
|35.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|875:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
549
Honor 20 +22%
672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1651
Honor 20 +42%
2345
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
211624
Honor 20 +45%
307907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
251753
Honor 20 +60%
402897
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (284th and 136th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|Magic 4.0
|OS size
|22 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:43 hr
Honor 20 +41%
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A80 +2%
14:44 hr
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
24:44 hr
Honor 20 +32%
32:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- Aperture: f/1.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|48 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.22 W/kg
|0.84 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A80.
