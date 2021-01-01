Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Huawei P30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A80 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Shows 8% longer battery life (90 vs 83 hours)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 251K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 708 and 549 points
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
- Weighs 20 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
72
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.03%
|85.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|99.6%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
549
Huawei P30 +29%
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1651
Huawei P30 +55%
2558
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
211624
Huawei P30 +37%
290017
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
251753
Huawei P30 +49%
375060
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (284th and 147th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|22 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|3650 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:43 hr
Huawei P30 +43%
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:44 hr
Huawei P30 +12%
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A80 +9%
24:44 hr
22:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
|Depth lens
|- Aperture: f/1.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|48 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2019
|March 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.22 W/kg
|0.33 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|0.85 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.
