Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Huawei P30

Samsung Galaxy A80
Huawei P30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A80 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (90 vs 83 hours)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 251K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 708 and 549 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A80
vs
Huawei P30

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 86.03% 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A80
603 nits
Huawei P30 +4%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A80
86.03%
Huawei P30
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A80 and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 500 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A80
549
Huawei P30 +29%
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A80
1651
Huawei P30 +55%
2558
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A80
211624
Huawei P30 +37%
290017
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A80
251753
Huawei P30 +49%
375060
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (284th and 147th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10
OS size 22 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A80
9:43 hr
Huawei P30 +43%
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A80
14:44 hr
Huawei P30 +12%
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A80 +9%
24:44 hr
Huawei P30
22:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Depth lens - Aperture: f/1.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A80 +3%
84.7 dB
Huawei P30
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2019 March 2019
Release date May 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.22 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
