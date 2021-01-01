Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Huawei P30 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A80 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (414K versus 251K)
- Shows 11% longer battery life (100 vs 90 hours)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3700 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
75
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.47 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.03%
|88.89%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|99%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|231 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|White, Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
549
P30 Pro +22%
671
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1651
P30 Pro +39%
2294
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
211624
P30 Pro +39%
294808
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
251753
P30 Pro +64%
414044
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (284th and 127th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|22 GB
|13.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:43 hr
P30 Pro +51%
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:44 hr
P30 Pro +40%
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
24:44 hr
P30 Pro +12%
27:39 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- Aperture: f/1.2
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|48 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|29 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2019
|March 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.22 W/kg
|0.154 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|0.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1