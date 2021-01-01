Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A80 vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Huawei P30 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А80
VS
Хуавей П30 Про
Samsung Galaxy A80
Huawei P30 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A80 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (414K versus 251K)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (100 vs 90 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3700 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A80
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.03% 88.89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 99%
PWM 240 Hz 231 Hz
Response time 7 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A80 +1%
603 nits
P30 Pro
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A80
86.03%
P30 Pro +3%
88.89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A80 and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 500 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A80
549
P30 Pro +22%
671
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A80
1651
P30 Pro +39%
2294
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A80
211624
P30 Pro +39%
294808
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A80
251753
P30 Pro +64%
414044
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (284th and 127th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10
OS size 22 GB 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A80
9:43 hr
P30 Pro +51%
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A80
14:44 hr
P30 Pro +40%
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A80
24:44 hr
P30 Pro +12%
27:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Aperture: f/1.2
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 29 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A80
84.7 dB
P30 Pro +3%
87.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2019 March 2019
Release date May 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.22 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

