Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Huawei P40 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A80 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (603 against 508 nits)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
- Shows 34% longer battery life (121 vs 90 hours)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3700 mAh
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (323K versus 251K)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2310 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.9:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.03%
|83.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|98.8%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|7 ms
|38.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|976:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2270 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~551 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
549
P40 Lite +5%
575
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1651
P40 Lite +11%
1836
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
211624
P40 Lite +9%
230608
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
251753
P40 Lite +28%
323362
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (284th and 188th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|22 GB
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:43 hr
P40 Lite +91%
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:44 hr
P40 Lite +8%
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
24:44 hr
P40 Lite +36%
33:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- Aperture: f/1.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|February 2020
|Release date
|May 2019
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.22 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A80.
