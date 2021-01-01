Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A80 vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Huawei P40 Lite

Самсунг Галакси А80
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy A80
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A80 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (603 against 508 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (121 vs 90 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3700 mAh
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (323K versus 251K)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A80
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.2:9
PPI 393 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.03% 83.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 98.8%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 976:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A80 +19%
603 nits
P40 Lite
508 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A80 +3%
86.03%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A80 and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 500 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A80
549
P40 Lite +5%
575
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A80
1651
P40 Lite +11%
1836
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A80
211624
P40 Lite +9%
230608
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A80
251753
P40 Lite +28%
323362
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (284th and 188th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10
OS size 22 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A80
9:43 hr
P40 Lite +91%
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A80
14:44 hr
P40 Lite +8%
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A80
24:44 hr
P40 Lite +36%
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Aperture: f/1.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A80
84.7 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 February 2020
Release date May 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.22 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A80.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (33.3%)
6 (66.7%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Samsung Galaxy A80
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A80
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A80
4. Huawei Honor 20 and Samsung Galaxy A80
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy A80
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Huawei P40 Lite
7. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Huawei P40 Lite
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei P40 Lite
9. Huawei P30 and Huawei P40 Lite
10. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Huawei P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish