Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A80 vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Самсунг Галакси А80
VS
Ванплас Норд 2 5G
Samsung Galaxy A80
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A80 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (102 vs 90 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A80
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.03% 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 128.2%
PWM 240 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 7 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A80
600 nits
Nord 2 5G +5%
629 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A80
86.03%
Nord 2 5G
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A80 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 500 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A80
550
Nord 2 5G +45%
798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A80
1644
Nord 2 5G +67%
2743
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A80
211797
Nord 2 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A80
249381
Nord 2 5G
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size 22 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A80
9:43 hr
Nord 2 5G +72%
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A80
14:44 hr
Nord 2 5G +11%
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A80
24:44 hr
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - Aperture: f/1.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A80 +4%
84.7 dB
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 July 2021
Release date May 2019 July 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 369 USD
SAR (head) 0.22 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A80 and Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy A80 and Xiaomi Mi 9T
3. Samsung Galaxy A80 and Apple iPhone 11
4. Samsung Galaxy A80 and Samsung Galaxy A70
5. Samsung Galaxy A80 and Samsung Galaxy A71
6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro
7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Xiaomi Poco F3
8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G
9. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus 8
10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish