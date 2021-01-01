Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A80 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.