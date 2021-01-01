Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A80 vs Galaxy A72 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Galaxy A72

Самсунг Галакси А80
VS
Самсунг Галакси А72
Samsung Galaxy A80
Samsung Galaxy A72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A80 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (809 against 619 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (293K versus 246K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A80
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.03% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A80
619 nits
Galaxy A72 +31%
809 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A80 +1%
86.03%
Galaxy A72
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A80 and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618
GPU clock 500 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A80 +5%
558
Galaxy A72
532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A80 +1%
1658
Galaxy A72
1637
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A80
246030
Galaxy A72 +19%
293516

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 3.1
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:35 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A80
9:43 hr
Galaxy A72
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A80
14:44 hr
Galaxy A72
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A80
24:44 hr
Galaxy A72
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - Aperture: f/1.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A80
85.1 dB
Galaxy A72
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 March 2021
Release date May 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 416 USD
SAR (head) 0.22 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9T Pro and Galaxy A80
2. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Galaxy A80
3. Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A80
4. Honor 20 and Galaxy A80
5. Galaxy S20 and Galaxy A80
6. Galaxy M51 and Galaxy A72
7. Galaxy S21 and Galaxy A72
8. Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A72
9. Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy A72
10. Galaxy M62 (F62) and Galaxy A72

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish