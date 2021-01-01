Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A8s vs Honor View 20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A8s vs Huawei Honor View 20

Самсунг Галакси А8С
VS
Хуавей Хонор Вью 20
Samsung Galaxy A8s
Huawei Honor View 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A8s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor View 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8s
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 20
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 187K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • 75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 682 and 389 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A8s
vs
Honor View 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 403 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.02% 85.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 1230:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A8s
n/a
Honor View 20
472 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A8s
85.02%
Honor View 20 +1%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A8s and Huawei Honor View 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 500 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A8s
389
Honor View 20 +75%
682
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A8s
1456
Honor View 20 +66%
2410
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A8s
169809
Honor View 20 +73%
294578
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A8s
187769
Honor View 20 +102%
379620
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI Magic UI 4.0
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:53 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A8s
n/a
Honor View 20
14:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A8s
n/a
Honor View 20
15:26 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A8s
n/a
Honor View 20
30:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5760 x 4304
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2018 December 2018
Release date January 2019 December 2018
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 475 USD
SAR (head) 0.24 W/kg 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.168 W/kg 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor View 20 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
