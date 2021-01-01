Samsung Galaxy A8s vs Galaxy A30
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A8s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8s
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (187K versus 124K)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.02%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green, Pink
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1456
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A8s +59%
169809
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A8s +51%
187769
124606
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|11.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:53 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
24:46 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|10
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2018
|February 2019
|Release date
|January 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 362 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.24 W/kg
|0.25 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.168 W/kg
|1.17 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A8s. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A30.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1