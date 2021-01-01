Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A8s vs Galaxy A50s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A8s vs Galaxy A50s

Самсунг Галакси А8С
VS
Самсунг Галакси А50с
Samsung Galaxy A8s
Samsung Galaxy A50s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A8s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A50s, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8s
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 389 and 348 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50s
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A8s
vs
Galaxy A50s

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.02% 85.42%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A8s
n/a
Galaxy A50s
442 nits

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A8s
85.02%
Galaxy A50s
85.42%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A8s and Samsung Galaxy A50s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 500 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A8s +12%
389
Galaxy A50s
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A8s +13%
1456
Galaxy A50s
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A8s +19%
169809
Galaxy A50s
142179
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A8s +6%
187769
Galaxy A50s
176675
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI One UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:53 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2018 August 2019
Release date January 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.24 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.168 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A8s. But if the display, software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A50s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Galaxy A8s
2. Samsung Galaxy A70 or Galaxy A8s
3. Samsung Galaxy A60 or Galaxy A8s
4. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Galaxy A50s
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A50s
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A50s
7. Huawei Nova 5T or Samsung Galaxy A50s
8. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Galaxy A50s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish