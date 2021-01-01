Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A8s vs Galaxy A60 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A8s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8s
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A60
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 187K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 455 and 389 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A8s
vs
Galaxy A60

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.02% 85.22%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A8s
n/a
Galaxy A60
655 nits

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Pink Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A8s
85.02%
Galaxy A60
85.22%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A8s and Samsung Galaxy A60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 612
GPU clock 500 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A8s
389
Galaxy A60 +17%
455
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A8s +59%
1456
Galaxy A60
916
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A8s
169809
Galaxy A60 +1%
171338
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A8s
187769
Galaxy A60 +13%
211798
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI One UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3410 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:53 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A8s
n/a
Galaxy A60
11:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A8s
n/a
Galaxy A60
11:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A8s
n/a
Galaxy A60
25:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A8s
n/a
Galaxy A60
69.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2018 April 2019
Release date January 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) 0.24 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.168 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A8s. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A60.

