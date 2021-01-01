Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A9 (2018) vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs Galaxy A10

Самсунг Галакси А9 (2018)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on October 11, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 106K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 45% higher pixel density (392 vs 271 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (601 against 422 nits)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3400 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A9 (2018)
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19:9
PPI 392 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.1% 81.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 90%
PWM 250 Hz 77 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A9 (2018) +42%
601 nits
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A9 (2018)
80.1%
Galaxy A10 +2%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A9 (2018) +74%
146720
Galaxy A10
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A9 (2018) +69%
180420
Galaxy A10
106933
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI One UI 2.0
OS size 19 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (24 MP + 8 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.9" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 9 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A9 (2018) +2%
87.5 dB
Galaxy A10
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2018 February 2019
Release date November 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.351 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.587 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (53.8%)
6 (46.2%)
Total votes: 13

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A9 (2018) or Galaxy A50
2. Galaxy A9 (2018) or Galaxy A20
3. Galaxy A9 (2018) or Galaxy A71
4. Galaxy A10 or Galaxy S10e
5. Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A51
6. Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A20
7. Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A40
8. Galaxy A10 or Redmi 8A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish