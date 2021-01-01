Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A9 (2018) vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs Galaxy A30

Самсунг Галакси А9 (2018)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on October 11, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 124K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (601 against 546 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A9 (2018)
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.1% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A9 (2018) +10%
601 nits
Galaxy A30
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A9 (2018)
80.1%
Galaxy A30 +6%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A9 (2018) +23%
1615
Galaxy A30
1318
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A9 (2018) +39%
5692
Galaxy A30
4103
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A9 (2018) +37%
146720
Galaxy A30
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A9 (2018) +45%
180420
Galaxy A30
124606
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI One UI 3.1
OS size 19 GB 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A9 (2018)
10:51 hr
Galaxy A30 +8%
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A9 (2018) +6%
15:20 hr
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A9 (2018)
21:52 hr
Galaxy A30 +14%
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (24 MP + 8 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.9" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 9 10
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A9 (2018) +28%
87.5 dB
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2018 February 2019
Release date November 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.351 W/kg 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.587 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

