Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs Galaxy A30
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on October 11, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 124K)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (601 against 546 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Weighs 18 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.1%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A9 (2018) +23%
1615
1318
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A9 (2018) +39%
5692
4103
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A9 (2018) +37%
146720
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A9 (2018) +45%
180420
124606
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|19 GB
|11.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:51 hr
Galaxy A30 +8%
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A9 (2018) +6%
15:20 hr
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
21:52 hr
Galaxy A30 +14%
24:46 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (24 MP + 8 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.9" (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5664 x 4248
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|10
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2018
|February 2019
|Release date
|November 2018
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.351 W/kg
|0.25 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.587 W/kg
|1.17 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A30.
Cast your vote
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6