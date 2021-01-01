Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A9 (2018) vs Galaxy A6 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs A6 Plus

Самсунг Галакси А9 (2018)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А6 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on October 11, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 84K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (601 against 461 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (106 vs 88 hours)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A9 (2018)
vs
Galaxy A6 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.1% 75.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A9 (2018) +30%
601 nits
Galaxy A6 Plus
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 506
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A9 (2018) +154%
146720
Galaxy A6 Plus
57703
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A9 (2018) +113%
180420
Galaxy A6 Plus
84845
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI One UI
OS size 19 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A9 (2018)
10:51 hr
Galaxy A6 Plus +15%
12:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A9 (2018)
15:20 hr
Galaxy A6 Plus +13%
17:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A9 (2018)
21:52 hr
Galaxy A6 Plus +59%
34:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (24 MP + 8 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.9" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 9 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A9 (2018) +8%
87.5 dB
Galaxy A6 Plus
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2018 May 2018
Release date November 2018 May 2018
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.351 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.587 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A10
3. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A70
4. Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A30
5. Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A51
6. Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A20
7. Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus and Samsung Galaxy M30s
8. Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish