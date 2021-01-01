Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs A6 Plus
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on October 11, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 84K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (601 against 461 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3500 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
- Shows 20% longer battery life (106 vs 88 hours)
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.1%
|75.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A9 (2018) +107%
1615
781
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A9 (2018) +51%
5692
3774
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A9 (2018) +154%
146720
57703
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A9 (2018) +113%
180420
84845
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI
|One UI
|OS size
|19 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:51 hr
Galaxy A6 Plus +15%
12:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:20 hr
Galaxy A6 Plus +13%
17:21 hr
Talk (3G)
21:52 hr
Galaxy A6 Plus +59%
34:18 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (24 MP + 8 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.9" (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5664 x 4248
|5664 x 4248
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|27 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2018
|May 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|May 2018
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.351 W/kg
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.587 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is definitely a better buy.
