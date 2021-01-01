Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A9 (2018) vs Galaxy A7 (2018) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs A7 (2018)

Самсунг Галакси А9 (2018)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А7 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on October 11, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 92K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3300 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Thinner bezels – 5.41% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Weighs 14 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A9 (2018)
vs
Galaxy A7 (2018)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 80.1% 74.69%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 98.7%
PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A9 (2018) +20%
146720
Galaxy A7 (2018)
121913
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI One UI 2.0
OS size 19 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A9 (2018)
10:51 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +10%
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A9 (2018) +1%
15:20 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A9 (2018)
21:52 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +17%
25:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (24 MP + 8 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.9" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 9 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A9 (2018) +2%
87.5 dB
Galaxy A7 (2018)
85.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2018 September 2018
Release date November 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.351 W/kg 0.335 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.587 W/kg 1.425 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (48.1%)
14 (51.9%)
Total votes: 27

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
