Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on October 11, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.