Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs Galaxy A71

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on October 11, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (601 against 508 nits)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (102 vs 88 hours)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (242K versus 180K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Thinner bezels – 7.1% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A9 (2018)
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.1% 87.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 98.2%
PWM 250 Hz 247 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 3.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A9 (2018) +18%
601 nits
Galaxy A71
508 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A9 (2018)
80.1%
Galaxy A71 +9%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A9 (2018)
146720
Galaxy A71 +39%
204061
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A9 (2018)
180420
Galaxy A71 +34%
242124
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM One UI One UI 3.1
OS size 19 GB 23.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A9 (2018)
10:51 hr
Galaxy A71 +25%
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A9 (2018)
15:20 hr
Galaxy A71 +15%
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A9 (2018)
21:52 hr
Galaxy A71 +39%
30:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (24 MP + 8 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.9" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 9 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A9 (2018) +3%
87.5 dB
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2018 December 2019
Release date November 2018 February 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.351 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.587 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
25 (64.1%)
14 (35.9%)
Total votes: 39

