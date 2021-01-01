Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A9 Pro vs Galaxy A50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro vs Galaxy A50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 652) that was released on March 30, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.09% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9610
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A9 Pro
vs
Galaxy A50

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 367 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 76.11% 85.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 141.5%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A50
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.7 mm (6.37 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 80.9 mm (3.19 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A9 Pro
76.11%
Galaxy A50 +12%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A72		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 28 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 510 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 550 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~153 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A9 Pro
72291
Galaxy A50 +102%
146103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Experience UI 9 One UI 3.1
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A9 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, GAVDP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2016 February 2019
Release date September 2016 March 2019
Launch price ~ 425 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.834 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.613 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A50 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

