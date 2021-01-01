Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 652) that was released on March 30, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.