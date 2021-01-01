Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro vs Galaxy A6
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 652) that was released on March 30, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A6, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- 25% higher pixel density (367 vs 294 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7870
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.1 mm narrower
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 48 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|5.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|720 x 1480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|367 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.11%
|75.24%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|-
|238 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.7 mm (6.37 inches)
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|Width
|80.9 mm (3.19 inches)
|70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A72
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 510
|Mali-T830 MP1
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~153 GFLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A9 Pro +145%
1777
725
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A9 Pro +821%
34115
3705
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A9 Pro +14%
72291
63361
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
81246
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Experience UI 9
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|9.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|6 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:33 hr
Talk (3G)
20:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, GAVDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2016
|May 2018
|Release date
|September 2016
|May 2018
|Launch price
|~ 425 USD
|~ 287 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.834 W/kg
|0.487 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.613 W/kg
|1.386 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro is definitely a better buy.
