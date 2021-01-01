Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro vs A6 Plus
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 652) that was released on March 30, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- 12% higher pixel density (411 vs 367 PPI)
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
- Weighs 24 grams less
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|367 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.11%
|75.3%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.7 mm (6.37 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|80.9 mm (3.19 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A72
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 510
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~153 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A9 Pro +128%
1777
781
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A9 Pro +804%
34115
3774
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A9 Pro +25%
72291
57703
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
84845
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Experience UI 9
|One UI
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:21 hr
Talk (3G)
34:18 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5664 x 4248
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, GAVDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2016
|May 2018
|Release date
|September 2016
|May 2018
|Launch price
|~ 425 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.834 W/kg
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.613 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro is definitely a better buy.
