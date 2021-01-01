Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A9 Pro vs Galaxy A6 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro vs A6 Plus

Самсунг Галакси А9 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси А6 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 652) that was released on March 30, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • 12% higher pixel density (411 vs 367 PPI)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A9 Pro
vs
Galaxy A6 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.5:9
PPI 367 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.11% 75.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.7 mm (6.37 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 80.9 mm (3.19 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A9 Pro +1%
76.11%
Galaxy A6 Plus
75.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A72		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 510 Adreno 506
GPU clock 550 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~153 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A9 Pro +128%
1777
Galaxy A6 Plus
781
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A9 Pro +804%
34115
Galaxy A6 Plus
3774
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A9 Pro +25%
72291
Galaxy A6 Plus
57703
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Experience UI 9 One UI
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, GAVDP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2016 May 2018
Release date September 2016 May 2018
Launch price ~ 425 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.834 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.613 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
2. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy A31 and Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
5. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
6. Samsung Galaxy A40 and Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
7. Samsung Galaxy M30s and Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
8. Samsung Galaxy A10s and Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
9. Samsung Galaxy A6 and Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish