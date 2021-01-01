Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 652) that was released on March 30, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.