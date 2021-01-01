Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro vs Galaxy A6s
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 652) that was released on March 30, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A6s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A6s
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 660
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
66
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18:9
|PPI
|367 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.11%
|77.95%
Design and build
|Height
|161.7 mm (6.37 inches)
|152.3 mm (6 inches)
|Width
|80.9 mm (3.19 inches)
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A72
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 510
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~153 GFLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1430
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
72291
Galaxy A6s +59%
115295
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
160576
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 8.0
|ROM
|Experience UI 9
|Experience UI
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2
|Pixel size
|-
|1.25 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, GAVDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|9
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2016
|October 2018
|Release date
|September 2016
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 425 USD
|~ 312 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.834 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.613 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A6s. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro.
