Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 652) that was released on March 30, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A6s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.