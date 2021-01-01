Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A90 vs Galaxy A70 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A90 vs Galaxy A70

Самсунг Галакси А90
VS
Самсунг Галакси А70
Samsung Galaxy A90
Samsung Galaxy A70

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A90 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 2, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A90
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (407K versus 216K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 729 and 474 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A90
vs
Galaxy A70

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 117.1% -
PWM 223 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A90
575 nits
Galaxy A70 +5%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A90 and Samsung Galaxy A70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 612
GPU clock 585 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A90 +54%
729
Galaxy A70
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A90 +182%
2641
Galaxy A70
936
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A90 +131%
391046
Galaxy A70
169399
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A90 +88%
407343
Galaxy A70
216515
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI One UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A90
n/a
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A90
n/a
Galaxy A70
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A90
n/a
Galaxy A70
37:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6500 x 4920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A90
79.8 dB
Galaxy A70 +2%
81.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2019
Release date November 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A90 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (58.3%)
5 (41.7%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A90 and Galaxy S10e
2. Samsung Galaxy A90 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy A90 and Galaxy S20
4. Samsung Galaxy A70 and Galaxy S10e
5. Samsung Galaxy A70 and Xiaomi Mi 9T
6. Samsung Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A70 and Xiaomi Mi 9
8. Samsung Galaxy A70 and Huawei P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish