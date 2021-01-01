Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A90 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 2, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.