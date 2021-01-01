Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A90 vs Galaxy A72 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A90 vs Galaxy A72

Самсунг Галакси А90
VS
Самсунг Галакси А72
Samsung Galaxy A90
Samsung Galaxy A72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A90 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 2, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A90
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (440K versus 293K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 536 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (800 against 583 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A90
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 117.1% -
PWM 223 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A90
583 nits
Galaxy A72 +37%
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A90 +1%
86.1%
Galaxy A72
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A90 and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 618
GPU clock 585 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A90 +40%
749
Galaxy A72
536
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A90 +68%
2733
Galaxy A72
1628
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A90 +50%
440957
Galaxy A72
293320

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM One UI One UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:50 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A90
80.2 dB
Galaxy A72
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2021
Release date November 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A90. But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A72.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

