Samsung Galaxy A90 vs Galaxy A80
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A90 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 2, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A80, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A90
- 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (423K versus 243K)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 737 and 555 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Weighs 21 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|86.1%
|86.03%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|117.1%
|98.3%
|PWM
|223 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A90 +33%
737
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A90 +61%
2666
1655
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A90 +74%
423937
243484
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (82nd and 196th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|13 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:44 hr
Talk (3G)
24:44 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- Aperture: f/1.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|8000 x 6000
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|April 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.22 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.43 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A90 is definitely a better buy.
