Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A90 vs Galaxy A80 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A90 vs Galaxy A80

Самсунг Галакси А90
Samsung Galaxy A90
VS
Самсунг Галакси А80
Samsung Galaxy A80

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A90 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on September 2, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A80, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A90
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (423K versus 243K)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 737 and 555 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A90
vs
Galaxy A80

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 86.1% 86.03%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 117.1% 98.3%
PWM 223 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 8 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A90
577 nits
Galaxy A80 +5%
607 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A90
86.1%
Galaxy A80
86.03%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A90 and Samsung Galaxy A80 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 618
GPU clock 585 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A90 +33%
737
Galaxy A80
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A90 +61%
2666
Galaxy A80
1655
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A90 +74%
423937
Galaxy A80
243484
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (82nd and 196th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI One UI 2.0
OS size 13 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A90
n/a
Galaxy A80
9:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A90
n/a
Galaxy A80
14:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A90
n/a
Galaxy A80
24:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Aperture: f/1.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 8000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A90
79.2 dB
Galaxy A80 +6%
83.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 April 2019
Release date November 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.22 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.43 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A90 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (50%)
13 (50%)
Total votes: 26

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A90 or Galaxy S10e
2. Galaxy A90 or Mi Note 10 Pro
3. Galaxy A90 or Galaxy S20
4. Galaxy A80 or Mi 9T Pro
5. Galaxy A80 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
6. Galaxy A80 or Galaxy A51
7. Galaxy A80 or Honor 20
8. Galaxy A80 or Galaxy S20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish