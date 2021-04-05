Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy F02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.