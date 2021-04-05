Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Samsung Galaxy F12 Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy F12 (with Exynos 850) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F12 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (213K versus 132K)

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (499 against 399 nits)

Stereo speakers

37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 371 and 271 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 83.5% Max. Brightness Galaxy F12 399 nits Hot 11S +25% 499 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy F12 81.9% Hot 11S +2% 83.5%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy F12 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type - LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy F12 271 Hot 11S +37% 371 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy F12 1006 Hot 11S +33% 1339 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy F12 132351 Hot 11S +61% 213279 CPU 42184 67907 GPU 25653 39212 Memory 32975 39778 UX 32379 67386 Total score 132351 213279 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy F12 428 Hot 11S n/a PCMark 3.0 score 5645 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.0 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time - 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * - Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced April 2021 September 2021 Release date April 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 11S is definitely a better buy.